Home Nation

Mortal remains of eight Indians killed in Maldives garage fire repatriated

The eight Indians were among 10 people who died on November 10, when a major fire broke out in the garage below a cramped living quarter that housed foreign workers.

Published: 17th November 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a building lodging foreign workers in Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a building lodging foreign workers in Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MALE: The mortal remains of the eight Indian nationals who were killed in the deadly garage fire in the Maldivian capital here last week have been repatriated to India, the Indian High Commission said on Thursday.

The eight Indians were among 10 people who died on November 10, when a major fire broke out in the garage below a cramped living quarter that housed foreign workers here.

The fire broke out in the M.Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque and is reported as the worst-ever recorded in Male city in terms of lives claimed and damage to property.

"Mortal remains of all 8 Indian nationals, who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, have been repatriated to India. We thank Maldivian authorities for their support in this regard," the Indian High Commission in Maldives tweeted.

It did not provide their identities and other details. The garage is located on the ground floor of the building, while the first floor housed migrant workers.

The living quarters had only a single window, according to the news portal SunOnline international.

There were 38 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka living in the building, with a gas cylinder next to each bed, the Maldives National Defence Force said.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih ordered a probe into the fire.

Foreign workers constitute about half of Male's 250,000-strong population, who are mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maldives Fire Male Fire Indian Migrant Workers Migrant Workers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp