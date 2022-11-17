Over 100 roads closed in Himachal following snowfall in high altitude

By PTI

SHIMLA: More than 100 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh following a snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill state for the past three days, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources from the disaster management department, 90 roads have been blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Kullu, including National Highways 03 and 305 at Rohtang pass and Jalori pass, four in Kullu, three in Kangra, two in Chamba and one in Mandi.

The Tindi Pangi road in the Udaipur subdivision of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked following a landslide that occurred 70 km away on Wednesday morning.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. Meanwhile, the restoration work is in progress, they said.

Cold wave conditions are prevailing in higher altitude areas with Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest place in the state after its minimum temperature dropped to minus 6.9 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kalpa in the tribal Kinnaur district shivered at minus 0.5 degree C.

Key tourist resorts of Manali, Narkanda, Kufri, Shimla, Dalhousie and Dharamshala recorded a low temperature of 2.0 degree C, 2.6 degree C, 3.8 degree C, 5.7 degree C, 6.8 degree C and 8.4 degree C, respectively.

The local meteorological office has predicted dry weather in the region for the next two days and light to moderate rain and snow on November 19.

SHIMLA: More than 100 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh following a snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill state for the past three days, official sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources from the disaster management department, 90 roads have been blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Kullu, including National Highways 03 and 305 at Rohtang pass and Jalori pass, four in Kullu, three in Kangra, two in Chamba and one in Mandi. The Tindi Pangi road in the Udaipur subdivision of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked following a landslide that occurred 70 km away on Wednesday morning. No loss of life was reported in the incident. Meanwhile, the restoration work is in progress, they said. Cold wave conditions are prevailing in higher altitude areas with Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest place in the state after its minimum temperature dropped to minus 6.9 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Kalpa in the tribal Kinnaur district shivered at minus 0.5 degree C. Key tourist resorts of Manali, Narkanda, Kufri, Shimla, Dalhousie and Dharamshala recorded a low temperature of 2.0 degree C, 2.6 degree C, 3.8 degree C, 5.7 degree C, 6.8 degree C and 8.4 degree C, respectively. The local meteorological office has predicted dry weather in the region for the next two days and light to moderate rain and snow on November 19.