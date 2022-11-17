Home Nation

Over 100 roads closed in Himachal following snowfall in high altitude

The Tindi  Pangi road in the Udaipur subdivision of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked following a landslide that occurred 70 km away on Wednesday morning.

Published: 17th November 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: More than 100 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh following a snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill state for the past three days, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources from the disaster management department, 90 roads have been blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Kullu, including National Highways 03 and 305 at Rohtang pass and Jalori pass, four in Kullu, three in Kangra, two in Chamba and one in Mandi.

The Tindi  Pangi road in the Udaipur subdivision of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked following a landslide that occurred 70 km away on Wednesday morning.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. Meanwhile, the restoration work is in progress, they said.

Cold wave conditions are prevailing in higher altitude areas with Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest place in the state after its minimum temperature dropped to minus 6.9 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kalpa in the tribal Kinnaur district shivered at minus 0.5 degree C.

Key tourist resorts of Manali, Narkanda, Kufri, Shimla, Dalhousie and Dharamshala recorded a low temperature of 2.0 degree C, 2.6 degree C, 3.8 degree C, 5.7 degree C, 6.8 degree C and 8.4 degree C, respectively.

The local meteorological office has predicted dry weather in the region for the next two days and light to moderate rain and snow on November 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Snowfall
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp