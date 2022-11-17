Home Nation

Piyush Goyal calls for self-regulation within media and entertainment industry

He said that if the industry does not self-regulate, there will be a clamour from society and the government would then have to undertake regulation.

Piyush Goyal on Media regulation

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal speaks at an event in New Delhi, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday called for some forms of self-regulation within the media and entertainment industry with regard to content and said that if the industry does not self-regulate, there will be a clamour from society and the government would then have to undertake regulation.

Addressing the Valedictory Session of the 11th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Big Picture Summit in New Delhi, he said, "On the one hand we talk of our culture, our heritage, our rich tradition, our family value system and on the other hand some of what we see on television and OTT platforms certainly is beyond what is ordinarily accepted standards within the Indian cultural landscape."

"Modern, catchy and entertaining way of presentation of content was very welcome but a certain level of decency in the presentation of India, Indian families and Indian culture is something that captains of the industry must pay attention to. The messaging in these programs must not be disconnected from the Indian reality. If the industry does not self-regulate, there will be a clamour from society and the government would then have to undertake regulation," he said.

Goyal said that the media and entertainment sector presented a remarkable opportunity for India but stressed that this opportunity could be realized only if the entire industry, its verticals, and stakeholders came together to ideate and synergize.

He appreciated the industry for its informing, connecting, engaging and entertaining content during the Covid pandemic.

Goyal said that there was a need to make our legal framework much more contemporary.

"It was time that we moved out of the colonial mindset as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and moved away from outdated laws. He assured that the government would engage with industry to conceive laws which would truly facilitate growth and simplify day-to-day operations in this sector," he said.

The Minister also said that efforts would be made to simplify the ecosystem of permissions for shooting in India by making provisions to grant them through a single window framework.

"Centre had already liberalized FDI in the entertainment industry to enable companies from all over the world to invest in India and all efforts must be directed towards laying a red carpet for international artists to create in India," Goyal further said.

With a suggestion to "create content in India for the world", the minister said, "Content could be created in India at much more economical costs and underscored that India had the ability to become content creators for the world.

He also pointed out the employment opportunities generated by the industry and said, "The entertainment industry had great potential for employment generation and called for more skill development and educational courses."

He also dwelled upon the need to ensure fair wages, social security, healthcare etc. to those who work in the sector to make them an integral part of the success story of this sector.

The Minister released two reports prepared by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on broadcasting. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other dignitaries were present on occasion.

