Home Nation

Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Activist Santosh Daundkar, who had filed complaints against Rane's bungalow, welcomed the development but said his complaint about the CRZ rules violation was still pending.

Published: 17th November 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The removal of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area started on Thursday, a civic official confirmed.

The Supreme Court had in September dismissed a plea challenging the Bombay High Court verdict that directed the Mumbai civic body to demolish the unauthorised construction at Rane's bungalow 'Adhish', noting there was a violation of the Floor Space Index and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The floor space index (FSI) is the maximum permissible floor area that can be built on a particular plot or/piece of land.

The plea against the high court judgement was filed in the apex court by Kaalkaa Real Estates Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Rane's family.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said, "The Supreme Court has directed Rane to remove the illegal construction at his bungalow in two months. If he fails to do so, the BMC will act."

Activist Santosh Daundkar, who had filed complaints against Rane's bungalow, welcomed the development but said his complaint about the CRZ rules violation was still pending.

"I suspect the BMC's action is only about illegal construction in the bungalow, but no action is being taken on the CRZ rules violations. Such action is more severe than what is currently taking place at Rane's bungalow," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Rane CRZ
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp