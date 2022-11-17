Home Nation

RTI reply: Only 1 doctor found guilty of medical negligence in last 3 years

As per the NMC Act 2019, medical professionals can appeal against decisions of State Medical Councils (SMC) under Section 30(3) if they are held guilty of medical negligence.

Published: 17th November 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Right To Information

Right To Information. (File Photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Action against only one doctor, who was found guilty of medical negligence by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board, was upheld by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in the last three years, even as it continued to overlook similar claims of patients’ families despite a Supreme Court ruling.

As per a Right to Information query filed by Kannur-based ophthalmologist Dr K V Babu, four doctors appealed against EMRB’s decision holding them guilty of medical negligence. The NMC upheld only one case, rejecting the others. 

As per the NMC Act 2019, medical professionals can appeal against decisions of State Medical Councils (SMC) under Section 30(3) if they are held guilty of medical negligence. If the EMRB, which regulates professional conduct in the country, finds their act punishable, medical practitioners can make a second appeal under 30(4) of the NMC Act.  

In his query, Babu had asked how many second appeals were filed by registered medical practitioners (RMP) with the NMC from September 25, 2019 to September 30, 2022. In its reply, NMC said, “...till date 4-second appeals have been received in NMC against the decision of EMRB and all four have been disposed of, wherein the decision of EMRB was upheld in one case and remaining three were rejected for being inconsistent with provisions of NMC, Act, 2019.”

However, NMC did not give a reply to his query about how many appeals of non-RMPs were rejected by EMRB during the same period. “They chose not to reply to my question on how many patients’ families have appealed to them about medical negligence,” he said. However, as per the RTI response to Babu in April 2022, 25 patients’ appeals were rejected by EMRB from September 2019 to March 2022.

Patients can appeal against a doctor under 8.8 of Medical Council of India ethics regulations and 61(2) of NMC Act 2019. The clause was added to MCI regulations after the SC said in 2003 that patients have the right to appeal against medical negligence. 

Babu had earlier urged the Union health ministry to probe into the violation of MCI regulations and NMC Act. He said that both stipulate that any person aggrieved by the decision of the SMC on any complaint against a delinquent physician shall have the right to file an appeal to the MCI within 60 days from the date of receipt of the order passed by the said medical council.

One out of 4 appeals upheld
As per an RTI query filed by Kannur-based ophthalmologist Dr K V Babu, four doctors appealed against EMRB’s decision holding them guilty of medical negligence. The NMC upheld only one case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTI National Medical Commission
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp