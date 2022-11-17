Home Nation

SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case

The top court said both the pleas of the probe agency and the accused will be listed together before a bench headed by Justice K M Joseph.

Published: 17th November 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha

Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on Friday a fresh plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who has not been shifted to house arrest despite the apex court's direction in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of a senior lawyer, appearing for Navlakha, that the apex court's direction to keep him in house arrest has not been complied with so far.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, said that the accused, instead of giving the address of his house, has given the address of the office of the Communist Party and moreover, a separate plea would also be filed.

The top court said both the pleas of the probe agency and the accused will be listed together before a bench headed by Justice K M Joseph.

The top court had on November 10 allowed the 70-year-old Navlakha to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Elgar Parishad Gautam Navlakha DY Chandrachud
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp