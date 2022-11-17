Shah’s olive branch to douse Gujarat fire

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Rattled by protests by those denied the party ticket across Gujarat for the polls due on Dec 1 and 5, the BJP is on the ‘peace offensive’ prescribed by Home Minister Amit Shah. The key party strategist would like the state leadership to treat such dissenters with “love and compassion” and has embarked on one-on-one discussions with rebels-in-the-making. The plan seems to be working. Satish Nishaliya, a disgruntled party leader from Vadodara district’s Karajan Assembly segment, has decided not to contest as an Independent.

Tensions were palpable at Kamalam, the party headquarters in Gandhinagar after scores of BJP workers protested against seat allotments. As a result, the party took a day longer to announce three more candidates. With this, the BJP has announced 181 candidates for a total of 182 seats.

Shah’s arrival in Gujarat has had a calming effect on the party’s state unit. He has been engaging all state party leaders since Sunday and took yet another day to draw up a plan to negotiate with the discontented lot. Shah plans to stand with all party leaders in a bid to give out a strong message that the party is united. His Monday’s impromptu visit to Ahmedabad’s Narayan Pura constituency was a part of his soft approach to pacify party workers.

On Tuesday Shah accompanied the party candidate from Ahmedabad district’s Sanand constituency to the poll office where Kanubhai Patel filed his papers. On Wednesday, Shah and CM Bhupendra Patel held a road show in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodya before Patel filed his nomination.

Addressing a public gathering, Shah exuded confidence in the BJP forming the government yet again. “People of Gujarat are set to script history in Indian democracy by electing the highest numbers of BJP MLAs. Bhupendra Patel will continue as the Chief Minister,” he said.

A party leader said despite Shah’s direct meetings with local leaders, the fire of resentment in the party was not yet over. “Protests against official candidates continue in some districts like Viramgam, Nandod, Himmatnagar, Waghodia, Padra, Karajan, Surat, Vijapur, Mehsana. Even today, Bayad’s dropped MLA announced that would contest as an Independent,” said a BJP source.

