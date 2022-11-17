Union Minister Nitin Gadkari falls sick during launch event in West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari fell ill on stage in Siliguri in north Bengal on Thursday. Gadkari was attending an event to launch the construction of the proposed 13 km four-lane elevated road along NH10 at the northern end of the city.

The Union Minister complained about uneasiness in the middle of the programme. Soon, doctors came and examined him.

"Sudden drop in his blood sugar parameter led to the Union Minister’s illness. Doctors treated him,’’ said a BJP leader.

Gadkari’s Siliguri visit is said to be a part of the BJP’s plan to project that the party is keen on executing major infrastructure projects in north Bengal, where the saffron camp made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was scheduled to attend a number of events on Thursday.

