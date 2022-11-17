Uttarakhand okays stricter anti-conversion law

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government made the decision on Wednesday to strengthen the anti-

conversion law by declaring forced conversion as a cognisable offence with a provision for a punishment of 10 years imprisonment.

The shifting of the Uttarakhand High Court from Nainital to Haldwani received approval from the government as well. According to official sources, the decisions were made during a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by the chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to them, a bill introducing the changes to the anti-conversion law would soon be presented to the state assembly. The Uttarakhand Freedom Of Religion Act, 2018, stipulates a prison term of up to five years for anyone convicted of “forced or fraudulent” conversion.

The proposal to shift the high court to a new location is being opposed by a section of lawyers of the high court who feel it will be a loss for the hill areas of the state and goes against the principles that led to the creation of Uttarakhand.

The proposal to shift the high court in Haldwani has evoked mixed reactions among the section of advocates. Locals want the High court to remain in Nainital, while a large number of advocates have welcomed the government’s decision.

Reacting to the cabinet decision, Nainital High Court Bar Association president Prabhakar Joshi told The New Indian Express, “I had spoken to Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi. He said he has given his consent to the reply sought by the state government. This decision has been taken keeping the interest of the litigants paramount.

