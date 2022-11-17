WHO advises skin-to-skin contact between moms and preterm babies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization has launched new guidelines to improve survival and health outcomes for babies born early (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) or small (under 2.5kg at birth).

The guidelines advise that skin-to-skin contact with a caregiver – known as kangaroo mother care – should start immediately after birth, without any initial period in an incubator. This marks a change from earlier guidance and common clinical practice, reflecting the health benefits of ensuring that caregivers and their preterm babies stay close, without being separated after birth.

According to Dr. Madhuri Patel, secretary general, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, which has 262 member societies and over 37,000 individual members, India is already following this practice.

“Only in the case, where there is a health problem with the child, we avoid skin-to-skin contact. But in the rest of the cases, we follow this practice,” Patel told this daily. “We have always emphasised on exclusive breastfeeding for the newborn as it is essential for the growth of the child, especially small and premature babies, as it protects them from infection and illnesses and provides them essential nutrients.”

The guidelines also recommend ensuring emotional, financial and workplace support for families of very small and preterm babies. The guidelines were released ahead of World Prematurity Day, which is marked every year on November 17. “Preterm babies can survive, thrive, and change the world – but each baby must be given that chance,” WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Kangaroo care

WHO launched new guidelines to improve survival and health outcomes for babies born early — before 37 weeks of pregnancy —, or small — under 2.5kg at birth

It recommends that skin-to-skin contact with a caregiver should start immediately after birth, without any initial period in an incubator. India is already practising this, FOGSI secy gen Dr. Madhuri Patel said

Most preterm babies can be saved through feasible, cost-effective measures, including quality care before, during and after childbirth

Breastfeeding is strongly recommended, until six months

Donor human milk or nutrient-enriched preterm formula to be given if the mother’s milk is not available

Babies should be fed as early as possible from the first day

Application of topical oil to the body of preterm infants

Prematurity is now the leading cause of death of children under 5. Most born at or after 28 weeks in high-income countries go on to survive, but in poorer countries survival rates can be as low as 10%

