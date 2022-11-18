Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP to conduct 'carpet bombing' campaign across 89 constituencies

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a mega election campaign called ‘carpet bombing’ with public meetings of central ministers and state leaders across 89 constituencies of the first phase.

The entire campaign was held by the Chief Ministers of four states, six Union Ministers, 40 members of parliament, and BJP National President JP Nadda. They focused on Congress and Rahul Gandhi which made him and Hindutva the BJP’s campaign material in the upcoming Gujarat Polls.

The attack on Rahul started in Gujarat’s Anjar District where Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a public gathering.

He said “Elections are in Gujarat but he (Rahul Gandhi) is wandering around in the South, when elections were in Himachal Pradesh he was in Kerala... he doesn't want to come out of the dressing room as he does not want to play.”

“Rahul Gandhi does not know India's history. The kind of words he has used for Veer Savarkar reveals his ideology. He is anti-national, anti-Hindu. People will take a revenge about it,” Sarma further said.

On the other hand, in Morbi, where over 136 people were killed in a bridge that collapsed on October 30, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started his election campaign today. Yogi in his campaign called Gujarat a development model and directly attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Yogi said “Congress can't respect your faith, can't support your problems, and can't secure India...they cannot even respect the national anthem. Before independence, Gandhiji had said to dissolve Congress, today that time has come, only BJP can keep the country safe."

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan also joined the club of attacks on Rahul Gandhi at Kuthch’s

Mandvi. He said, “Will the country tolerate the kind of statements Rahul Gandhi is making against Veer Savarkar? Congress has always honoured the Nehru family. Have they ever counted the contributions of Shyamji Krishna Varma & Sardar Patel? People won't forgive insults.”

Intensifying his attack on Rahul further, Shivraj said Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops.

“Narendra Modi is a 'kalpavriksha', you'll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you'll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops. Congress, AAP will erase contentment and peace from the country," he added.

“Congress used to badmouth me in MP that I'm letting Gujarat have Narmada water. Is Gujarat Pakistan? It's our own, where do the differences come from? When Sardar Sarovar was built, Gujarat received water & MP received electricity, ” he further said.

BJP National president JP Nadda, while addressing the gathering at Surat, recall the JNU incident and said Rahul and congress always stood behind the anti-national elements.

“Development is associated with us. Cong not doing 'Bharat Jodo' but 'Bharat todo'. Rahul Gandhi even went to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and stood with those who protested against the hanging of Afzal Guru, mastermind of the Parliament attack,” he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who addressed various public rallies in South Gujarat, also seen in queue to support his national president JP Nadda as he said, “Rahul Gandhi doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'tukde tukde gang'. He spoke about Hindu terror, stood with people who tried to divide India in JNU&now he's raising questions on Veer Savarkar. It's Cong's mentality, they don't see anything

beyond one family."

