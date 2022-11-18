Home Nation

Indian fossil fuel view not part of COP27 pact draft

Indian negotiators had said meeting the long-term goal of the Paris Agreement “requires phase down of all fossil fuels”.

Published: 18th November 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

COP27

People pose for a photograph at the entrance of the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first UN draft for an overarching agreement at the end of the ongoing COP27 climate summit in Egypt, mentions the goal of capping global warming below 1.50C but glosses over India’s proposal to phase down all fossil fuels, not just coal.

Called a non-paper, the draft is expected to undergo extensive changes. But in its present form, it is a recipe for climate hell, Greenpeace warned. The draft calls for accelerating measures towards phase out of coal power while rationalising inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. India, on the other hand, is lobbying for putting all fossil fuels in the same basket for the phase out like coal, gas and crude oil. India’s position has support from the European Union, but is expected to be opposed by Saudi Arabia, whose economy is heavily reliant on fossil fuel export.

On Tuesday, EU Vice President Frans Timmermans had said the bloc would support India’s proposal “if it comes on top of what we already agreed in Glasgow”.

Citing the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Indian negotiators had said meeting the long-term goal of the Paris Agreement “requires phase down of all fossil fuels”.

“Selective singling out of sources of emissions, for either labelling them more harmful, or labelling them ‘green and sustainable’ even when they are sources of greenhouse gases, has no basis in the best available science,” they said.

That apart, the cover text of the draft does not mention when a loss and damage finance facility will be launched and its contours. Poor and developing countries have demanded a fund to address loss and damage — a term used for irreparable destruction caused by climate change-fuelled disasters, at this edition of the COP. The first draft includes many of the details that were agreed upon in COP26 in Glasgow, which includes keeping the global warming target below 1.50C.

Climate hell
“The latest draft cover note from the COP27 Presidency pushes the pedal to the metal on the highway to climate hell,” YebSaño, executive director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, said in a statement
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COP27 climate change climate summit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp