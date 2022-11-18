India’s first privately-built rocket Vikram-S all set for launch on Friday

Donna Eva By

BENGALURU: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) has authorised the first private sector launch of a launch vehicle. The launch vehicle, Vikram-S (VKS), developed by aerospace startup Skyroot Aerospace, will see its historic launch on November 18. It will be the first-ever launch of a privately developed and built rocket in India.

“IN-SPACe has authorised the first private sector launch of a launch vehicle. We’re truly delighted to have authorised Skyroot’s maiden mission, which will enable India’s first-ever private launch of a launch vehicle. I hope the Vikram-S rocket marks the start of a new age in India’s private space domain. The seamless joint efforts of various ISRO centres, including SDSC SHAR, ISTRAC and VSSC, Skyroot team and IN-SPACe, have enabled the Skyroot VKS rocket to be launch-ready in a short period of time,” said Dr Pawan K Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe.

The VKS will be carrying three customer payloads on its voyage, as the maiden rocket under Skyroot’s launch mission ‘Prarambh’, which was launched earlier this month. The VKS is a sub-orbital single-stage solid fuelled rocket which has been in development for around 2 years. The rocket has been built using a number advanced technologies, including parts that have been 3D printed.

It is all set for launch between 11 am and 12 noon on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. As of now, the IN-SPACe authorisation is the fourth such authorisation to be given to any non-governmental entity for taking up space activities in India.

