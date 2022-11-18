Home Nation

‘Kashmir not safe’: Pandits write to Prez Murmu

Pandit employees posted in the Valley have alleged that they were forced to sign bonds before joining government jobs in militancy-hit Kashmir.

Kashmiri pandits shout slogans while blocking a road during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
SRINAGAR:  The Kashmiri Pandit employees, who are on strike since May 12 after a Pandit employee was shot dead by militants inside Tehsil office in central Kashmir, have written to President Droupadi Murmu stating that Kashmir is not safe and sought her intervention in their transfer to Jammu till improvement of the ground situation in the Valley. 

In the letter to the President, the Pandit employees posted in the Valley have alleged that they were forced to sign bonds before joining government jobs in militancy-hit Kashmir that said, “no matter what the security conditions in the Valley will be, we will not leave our district in which we were appointed”.

They alleged that this bond is being used to force them to return to Kashmir and serve there. The Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package in 2010 and posted in Valley went on a strike after the death of Rahul Bhat. 

