Home Nation

Keeping stray dogs does not mean, you will affect lives of people: Supreme Court

A petitioner argued that authorities were not taking any action and sought protection for 67 stray dogs whom she claimed to foster.

Published: 18th November 2022 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea by a woman seeking protection for over 60 stray dogs whom she claimed to foster.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh asked the lawyer appearing for the petitioner to file a plea seeking impleadment in a similar matter pending before a different bench.

"Keeping stray dogs does not mean, you will take them to streets, fight and affect the lives of the people," the bench observed.

"As it is reported that on the similar issue, another bench is considering the matter, the present writ petition is not entertained," the bench said in its order.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Samrin Bano, who contended that stray dogs were not being protected in the state.

She alleged that authorities were not taking any action and sought protection for 67 stray dogs whom she claimed to foster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court stray dogs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp