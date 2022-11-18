Home Nation

MP Human Rights Commission acts over minister Usha Thakur calling for public hanging of rapists

Usha Thakur had said rapists should be hanged at the crossings and should not even be cremated. Their dead bodies should be eaten by eagles and crows.

Published: 18th November 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur. (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognizance of the statement of Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur in connection with her inappropriate remarks about the Human Rights Commission and hanging rapists at the crossroads.

The commission also sought a reply from Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary in 15 days. MPHRC member Manohar Mamtani said that the reply should be given only through a responsible officer of the state government so that the seriousness of the governance can also be considered.

Minister Thakur had said that rapists should be hanged at the crossings and should not even be cremated. Their dead bodies should be eaten by eagles and crows. She also said that such rapists had no human rights and if the Human Rights Commission interferes, no one should worry about it.

She made the above remark while addressing a public gathering at Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow in Indore on November 13.

Mamtani said that the commission found that while holding a respectable ministerial position in the government, the statement given by the minister was against the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution and against the Human Rights Commission. Her remark was inappropriate and objectionable, Mamtani added.

Referring to the legal precedents of the Supreme Court and the provisions mentioned in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, the Commission has said that everyone has fundamental rights. Prisoners also have fundamental rights. 
READ | 'Rapists should be publicly hanged', MP minister says it again

