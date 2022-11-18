Home Nation

Srinagar Diary

It was the first rally to be  held by mainstream party in Srinagar after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state by centre on August 5, 2019. 

Published: 18th November 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Srinagar to witness political tussle in 2023
With the summary revision of electoral rolls to be done by the end of November and the first-ever Assembly polls of J&K Union Territory likely to be held in March-April in 2023, the Valley is set to witness increased political activities. The BJP held a mega rally in Baramulla recently, addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Apni Party of former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari also held a rally in Srinagar which was attended by thousands. It was the first rally to be held by the mainstream party in Srinagar after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and the bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state by centre on August 5, 2019. 

Govt staff to register on training portal
The Lt Governor administration in J&K in order has directed all its employees to register on the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building  – iGOT Mission Karmayogi portal. The portal is aimed at developing the potential of officers and training institutes by focusing on capacity building and HR management structure in government, including regulation and governance. It is designed to cover all government employees across departments, organizations and agencies to enhance their competencies for effective and efficient public service.

NIT to host conference on nanotechnology
The 8th edition of the biennial International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL-23) will be held at National Institute of Technology, Srinagar in May next year. The event will be organized in association with Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi from 25-29 May 2023, which marks the birth anniversary of a physicist and an inventor Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit. According to Director NIT Srinagar Dr Rakesh Sehgal, the scientific event is expected to provide a vibrant platform to present and discuss path-breaking research ideas in nanotechnologies. 

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Assembly polls Articles 370
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp