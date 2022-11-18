Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Srinagar to witness political tussle in 2023

With the summary revision of electoral rolls to be done by the end of November and the first-ever Assembly polls of J&K Union Territory likely to be held in March-April in 2023, the Valley is set to witness increased political activities. The BJP held a mega rally in Baramulla recently, addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Apni Party of former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari also held a rally in Srinagar which was attended by thousands. It was the first rally to be held by the mainstream party in Srinagar after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and the bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state by centre on August 5, 2019.

Govt staff to register on training portal

The Lt Governor administration in J&K in order has directed all its employees to register on the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building – iGOT Mission Karmayogi portal. The portal is aimed at developing the potential of officers and training institutes by focusing on capacity building and HR management structure in government, including regulation and governance. It is designed to cover all government employees across departments, organizations and agencies to enhance their competencies for effective and efficient public service.

NIT to host conference on nanotechnology

The 8th edition of the biennial International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL-23) will be held at National Institute of Technology, Srinagar in May next year. The event will be organized in association with Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi from 25-29 May 2023, which marks the birth anniversary of a physicist and an inventor Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit. According to Director NIT Srinagar Dr Rakesh Sehgal, the scientific event is expected to provide a vibrant platform to present and discuss path-breaking research ideas in nanotechnologies.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

