Home Nation

Avalanche hits J&K Army post, three jawans killed

The upper reaches of Kashmir have seen spells of early snowfall ahead of the onset of winter this year.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Avalanche

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Three Army men were killed in an avalanche in Machil sector close to Line of Control (LoC) in border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. “In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 Rashtria Rifles were killed in the line of duty in Machil area of Kupwara when they came under an avalanche,” a police officer said. 

He said the snow slide hit an Army post Almora in Machil area, close to LoC. “Three soldiers manning the post were trapped in the snow and later their bodies were retrieved,” the official said.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Souvik Hajra, Mukesh Kumar and Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao.
Defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi confirmed that the snow slide struck an Army patrol party in Machil. He said the rescue operation was launched immediately by the Army. The upper reaches of Kashmir have seen spells of early snowfall ahead of the onset of winter this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army men Killed avalanche LOC Kupwara 56 Rashtria Rifles
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp