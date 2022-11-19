Bharat Jodo Yatra following the footstep of Shivaji Maharaj says Rahul Gandhi 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

SHEGAV: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj heard the voice of his people in Maharashtra and that helped him to build the Maratha state. Similarly, Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring together all sections of people by spreading peace and hearing out their pain.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the mega rally at Shegav in Maharashtra. Over one lakh people attended this mega rally here. After two days, the Yatra will enter in Madhya Pradesh.

"The people in power are spreading hatred and dividing people. By spreading hatred, they cannot build the country together," Rahul said adding that this will not last longer.

He said Maharashtra is the land of saint and fighters like Saint Dyneshwar, Saint Tukaram, Saint Gajanan Maharaj, Sai Baba and Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule etc. All of them taught peace.

“We have to get the right message. BJP ruled government and its leaders have failed to give jobs to youths and education now has become very costly that the common people cannot afford. BJP is trying to divert the mind of unemployed youths. We should not fall for this. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been playing a big role in uniting the people and hearing their voice. Yatra is not man ki bat,” he said.

He added that it was Jijabai—mother of Shivaji Maharaj- who showed the right way to her son that helped him build the Maratha empire.

"Farmers suicide has increased drastically. The present government has no time to pay attention to their issues. They are waiving off the loan of the rich people while ignoring the poor ones. BJP is trying to suppress the voice of farmers and youths. But we are hearing them during Bharat Jodo Yatra. We had waived off farmers loan at one stroke when we were in power. Bharat Jodo Yatra has been spreading the message of love and unity," Rahul said.

He added that people who have experienced violence and suffered personally (referring to the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi) will never spread hatred and since the people in power have not witnessed this, they are spreading violence and dividing the society.

