BJP lines up show of strength in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The BJP unleashed a no-holds-barred campaign with a mega show on Friday by its Central ministers, chief ministers, and state leaders at various locations across 89 constituencies where the first-phase voting is due December 1. The narrative being conveyed in all these rallies is built against Congress and Rahul Gandhi with a rich sprinkling of Hindutva.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma started it off with a barrage against Rahul in Anjar where he addressed a rally. In Kutch, Sarma took potshots at the Congress leader, saying while elections are in Gujarat, Rahul is “wandering around in the South.” “He was somewhere in Kerala when elections were announced in Himachal Pradesh…He doesn’t want to come out of the dressing room and play.”

The Assam CM hit out at Rahul over the Veer Savarkar controversy. “Rahul Gandhi does not know India’s history. The kind of words he has used for Veer Savarkar reveals his ideology. He is anti-national and anti-Hindu,” Sarma said.

In Morbi, where over 136 people were killed in a bridge collapse on October 30, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took command. He showered praise on the Gujarat development model and attacked Congress. “Congress can’t respect your faith, can’t resolve your problems, and can’t keep India secure... they cannot even respect the national anthem,” said Yogi. “Before Independence, Gandhiji called for dissolving the Congress. Today that time has come,” he added.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan too started off with attack on Rahul at Mandvi. “Will the nation tolerate the statements Rahul Gandhi is making against Veer Savarkar? Congress has always honoured the Nehru family. Have they ever counted the contributions of Shyamji Krishna Varma (scholar) and Sardar Patel?” he asked.

“Narendra Modi is a ‘kalpavriksha’, you’ll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you’ll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops,” said Chouhan. “Congress used to badmouth me in MP that I’m letting Gujarat have Narmada water. Is Gujarat Pakistan? When the Sardar Sarovar dam was built, Gujarat received water and MP received electricity,” he added.

Addressing a gathering in Surat, party chief JP Nadda recalled the JNU incident and said Rahul and his party always stood with the anti-national elements. “Congress is not doing ‘Bharat Jodo’ but ‘Bharat todo’,” he said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who addressed rallies in south Gujarat, compared Rahul’s Yatra with the ‘tukde tukde gang’. “He spoke about Hindu terror, stood with those who tried to divide India and is questioning Savarkar. Congress doesn’t see anything beyond one family,” said Thakur.

UP unit to look after 64 constituencies

Gujarat mein Modi chhe.’ The Gujarati-Bhojpuri rap released by Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan has been going viral, setting the tone for a robust campaign by UP BJP leaders. The party’s central leadership has entrusted around 64 Assembly segments to the UP BJP unit. These have a large presence of voters from eastern UP.

Shivraj told to focus on Saurashtra

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the longest-serving BJP CM in the country, has addressed rallies in Mandvi and Abdasa in Kutch district, besides two seats in Saurashtra, including Morbi and Bhavnagar West. Saurashtra, with 48 seats, holds key to power in Gujarat and has a big chunk of migrant workers from tribal-dominated districts of MP.

