Home Nation

Congress leader Alka Lamba hits out at AAP over Satyendar Jain's 'leaked' massage-video

Referring to the video, Lamba said it looked less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room.

Published: 19th November 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress National Spokesperson Alka Lamba on Saturday lashed out at AAP after a purported video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a foot massage in jail went viral and questioned why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not yet removed him from his post.

Purported videos of Jain (58), in judicial custody over money laundering charges, lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail here has gone viral on social media.

The AAP leader can be seen in the video reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs.

Referring to the video, Lamba said it looked less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room.

"Arvind Kejriwal should answer what is his compulsion that he has not yet sacked his reference minister Satyendar Jain from the post? If you look at the viral video, it looks less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room," Lamba said.

The Delhi Prisons department comes under the AAP-led city government.

Earlier this week, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed in a court here that Jain was getting special treatment inside Tihar Jail.

ALSO READ | Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral

Lamba further alleged that with the kind of facilities being provided to Jain in jail, "it is confirmed that the allegations levelled against him by a thug (like) Sukesh Chandrashekhar seem to be true".

Chandrashekhar had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

The letter by Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, on October 7 was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh.

She added that Chandrashekhar's allegations against Jain should be investigated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alka Lamba AAP massage-video Satyendar Jain
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp