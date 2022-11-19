Home Nation

Congress promises to control pollution, double MCD's income in manifesto

The Delhi Congress has also promised a drainage master plan for the civic body in sync with other public authorities to eliminate drain water.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Municipal Council building. (File Photo)

New Delhi Municipal Council building. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Controlling pollution, doubling the income of municipalities and clearing all three landfill sites in Delhi are among the top priorities of the Congress for the upcoming MCD elections in its manifesto released on Saturday.

Bringing down the level of air and water pollution is the party's top-most priority, followed by "restoring communal harmony" in the union territory and doubling the income of municipalities to meet their responsibilities.

"We will regularise existing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees, fill the vacant posts and generate more employment. As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) direction, unprocessed wastes 'Kude ka Qutub minar' at three landfill sites will be removed. We will also focus on sustainable solid waste management to maximise recycling and minimise 'waste' for landfills," the manifesto said.

The Delhi Congress has also promised a drainage master plan for the civic body in sync with other public authorities to eliminate drain water.

"We will also improve the quality of civic amenities, especially for the bastis of scheduled castes and minorities, JJ Clusters and unauthorised colonies. Some other priorities are zero corruption in the MCD and citizens' participation through RWAs/NGOs," the manifesto read.

The manifesto also said the Delhi Congress will focus on maximising women's participation in MCD governance and decision-making.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Congress pollution
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp