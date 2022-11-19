Don’t make it a hobby to block roads, Mann tells Punjab farmer unions

HARPREET BAJWA By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused farmer unions of holding the state government to ransom by frequently staging dharnas to voice their demands.

The agitating farmers have put up blockades similar to the ones in the year-long agitation in Delhi at six places across Punjab. As a result, highways are blocked. The farmers allege that the government has betrayed them. After a cabinet meeting, Mann urged the unions to exercise their right to protest without creating inconvenience to the public.

“Some organisations have made it a hobby to block roads. This is unwarranted,” he said. “By blocking roads frequently, the protestors will lose public sympathy. You may hold protests outside the houses of MLAs, ministers, or the DC office.

We have, however, noticed that some unions have done advance bookings for dharnas,” said Mann. He added his doors are always open to discussions. He has held meetings with farmers too and accepted their major demands. “Despite this, some organisations are harassing people,” said the CM.

Listing the pro-farmer initiatives of his government, Mann said that for the first time, his government has cleared the pending arrears of sugarcane farmers. The government is giving Rs 380 as State Agreed Price of the sugarcane crop, he said, adding it was the highest price being given by any state government.

Mann said that sugar mills have been directed to start crushing from November 20 and ensure timely payment to the farmers. They have also got an uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season.

The CM said his government had requested the farmers to adopt Direct Seeding of Rice, which received an overwhelming response.

