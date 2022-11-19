Home Nation

Don’t make it a hobby to block roads, Mann tells Punjab farmer unions

The agitating farmers have put up blockades similar to the ones in the year-long agitation in Delhi at six places across Punjab. As a result, highways are blocked.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo | PTI)

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo | PTI)

By HARPREET BAJWA 
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused farmer unions of holding the state government to ransom by frequently staging dharnas to voice their demands.

The agitating farmers have put up blockades similar to the ones in the year-long agitation in Delhi at six places across Punjab. As a result, highways are blocked. The farmers allege that the government has betrayed them. After a cabinet meeting, Mann urged the unions to exercise their right to protest without creating inconvenience to the public. 

“Some organisations have made it a hobby to block roads. This is unwarranted,” he said. “By blocking roads frequently, the protestors will lose public sympathy. You may hold protests outside the houses of MLAs, ministers, or the DC office.

We have, however, noticed that some unions have done advance bookings for dharnas,” said Mann. He added his doors are always open to discussions. He has held meetings with farmers too and accepted their major demands. “Despite this, some organisations are harassing people,” said the CM.

Listing the pro-farmer initiatives of his government, Mann said that for the first time, his government has cleared the pending arrears of sugarcane farmers. The government is giving Rs 380 as State Agreed Price of the sugarcane crop, he said, adding it was the highest price being given by any state government.

Mann said that sugar mills have been directed to start crushing from November 20 and ensure timely payment to the farmers. They have also got an uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season.
The CM said his government had requested the farmers to adopt Direct Seeding of Rice, which received an overwhelming response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann agitating farmers
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp