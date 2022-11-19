Home Nation

Five killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The accident comes just a day after 12 persons were killed when a pick-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chamoli district.

Published: 19th November 2022 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

URRARKASHI: Five persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Brahmakhal in Uttarkashi district here on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 11 am on the Dharasu-Yamumotri national highway when the vehicle going to Purola from Uttarkashi fell into a 400-metre deep gorge, killing five persons on the spot and leaving a woman grievously injured, Dharasu SHO Rituraj said.

The injured woman was first rushed to a hospital in Brahmakhal from where she was referred to Uttarkashi district hospital after first aid, he said, adding that she continues to be in a critical state.

Though the exact cause of the accident is yet to be known, it is being said the vehicle fell off the road after its driver dozed off.

The accident comes just a day after 12 persons were killed when a pick-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chamoli district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand accident accident
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp