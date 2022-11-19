India does not provoke any country, but...: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India does not provoke any country, but it will not spare anyone who tries to disturb its unity and integrity.Singh was speaking at the 30th convocation of MAHE, Manipal, in Udupi on Friday.

On the country’s economy, Rajnath said that India is poised to become the ‘number one’ economy by 2047, and find its name in the list of world’s top three economies in the next five years.

He urged the youth to continue to innovate, develop new technologies and set up research establishments and startup ventures across the country to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant New India.

Rajnath said that students should inculcate an attitude to make India a strong nation. He asserted that the global powers are acknowledging the capacity of India’s young ignited minds, as major companies like Google, Microsoft, Adobe and IBM are hiring Indians for top positions. ‘’If Indians can help major firms grow across the globe, why can not we think of setting up top companies back home?” the Defense Minister pointed out, calling upon the graduating students to introspect and bring a paradigm change in the nation.

Prime Minister Modi is now heard with attention and seriousness on international platforms by global leaders as India is now leading the world on issues like terrorism and has been successful in garnering support to root out the menace of terrorism, Rajnath said.

The countries that nurture and support terrorism are now aware of India’s ability of giving them an answer, he added.

Describing the present era as knowledge-intensive and constantly-evolving, the minister stressed on the need for upgrading the quality and quantity of human capital, which he said plays a major role in the nation’s development. Technological capabilities and innovative approach of the young generation is the most decisive factor in taking the nation forward, he said. “Before 2014, there were only about 400 to 500 startups. Today, the number has crossed 70,000. Of these, over 100 have become Unicorns,” he added.

UDUPI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India does not provoke any country, but it will not spare anyone who tries to disturb its unity and integrity.Singh was speaking at the 30th convocation of MAHE, Manipal, in Udupi on Friday. On the country’s economy, Rajnath said that India is poised to become the ‘number one’ economy by 2047, and find its name in the list of world’s top three economies in the next five years. He urged the youth to continue to innovate, develop new technologies and set up research establishments and startup ventures across the country to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant New India. Rajnath said that students should inculcate an attitude to make India a strong nation. He asserted that the global powers are acknowledging the capacity of India’s young ignited minds, as major companies like Google, Microsoft, Adobe and IBM are hiring Indians for top positions. ‘’If Indians can help major firms grow across the globe, why can not we think of setting up top companies back home?” the Defense Minister pointed out, calling upon the graduating students to introspect and bring a paradigm change in the nation. Prime Minister Modi is now heard with attention and seriousness on international platforms by global leaders as India is now leading the world on issues like terrorism and has been successful in garnering support to root out the menace of terrorism, Rajnath said. The countries that nurture and support terrorism are now aware of India’s ability of giving them an answer, he added. Describing the present era as knowledge-intensive and constantly-evolving, the minister stressed on the need for upgrading the quality and quantity of human capital, which he said plays a major role in the nation’s development. Technological capabilities and innovative approach of the young generation is the most decisive factor in taking the nation forward, he said. “Before 2014, there were only about 400 to 500 startups. Today, the number has crossed 70,000. Of these, over 100 have become Unicorns,” he added.