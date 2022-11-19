Home Nation

Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary: Women expected to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in large numbers 

Published: 19th November 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, in Buldhana district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHEGOAN: The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued on the 13th day of its Maharashtra leg on Saturday, and women are expected to join the foot march in large numbers during the day on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The participants of the yatra embarked on the day's journey at 6 am from Gajanan Dada Patil Marketyard at Shegaon in Buldhana district and proceeded to Jalamb.

The foot march will pass through Bhastan and take a night halt at Jalgaon Jamod town in the district.

Women from Self-help groups (SHGs) and women elected representatives will join the yatra to mark the birth anniversary of late PM Indira Gandhi, the party said.

Along the route, Gandhi interacted with local residents as they walked along with him. The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh at Burhanpur on Sunday night.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi  pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 105th birth anniversary in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi, EPS)

The foot march reached Maharashtra on November 7 from Telangana and covered Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts, covering 15 assembly and six parliamentary constituencies.

It will cover 382 km in 14 days.

Gandhi addressed two public rallies in the Maharashtra leg - first in Nanded on November 10 and the second one at Shegaon on Friday.

