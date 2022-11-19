Home Nation

International community must fight shoulder to shoulder to defeat terrorism: Amit Shah

"I believe that terrorism has no international boundaries, so all countries should think beyond politics and cooperate with each other," Shah said.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that no country can defeat terrorism alone, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the international community must continue to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat.

Addressing the concluding function of the 3rd 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, he said some countries and their agencies have made terrorism their State policy.

"In these terror havens, it's necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with economic crackdown. All countries have to rise above their geo-political interests," Shah said.

He said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and those who harbour terrorism.

"I believe that terrorism has no international boundaries, so all countries should think beyond politics and cooperate with each other," Shah said.

He called for transparency in intelligence sharing among the international community to defeat this "borderless threat" of terrorism.

"Our first commitment should be cooperation with transparency.

All countries, all organizations, must pledge complete transparency in sharing intelligence in a better and more effective manner," he said.

Citing action by India against an organisation promoting radicalisation among youths, the home minister said every country should identify and take stringent action against such organisations.

He said we have to fight this war against terrorism and terrorist groups, in every geographical space, in every virtual space.

"India has sensed the need for permanency of this unique initiative of NMFT, in order to sustain the continued global focus on countering the financing of terrorism.

Time is ripe for a permanent Secretariat to be established," he said, adding that a proposal has been made to set it up in India.

He said the approach to fighting terrorism should be based on five pillars -- comprehensive monitoring framework involving cooperation, coordination, and collaboration among all intelligence and investigative agencies, the strategy of "Trace, Target, and Terminate", to be adopted from low-level economic offences to more organized economic crimes, strengthening and harmonizing the legal structures related to terror finance, robust mechanism against the misuse of next-generation technology and strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for asset recovery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah terrorism No Money for Terror
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp