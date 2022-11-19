Home Nation

J-K best location to host events during G20 summit, security has improved: Chief secy

The chief secretary assured the delegation that the best possible arrangements would be put in place and delegates would find an opportunity to witness the rich cultural diversity of J&K.

Published: 19th November 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

The annual G20 Summit. (Photo | AP)

The annual G20 Summit. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir will be the best location to host events during the G20 summit, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said on Friday, asserting that the Union Territory did not witness a "single strike" (hartal) in the past one-and-a-half years as the security situation had improved.

He added that the Union Territory witnessed an all-time-high tourist footfall this year.

"The situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir and it is worth noting that for the last one-and-a-half years not a single strike has been observed in the Union Territory," Mehta told a central delegation during deliberations over hosting G20 events here.

He also said crime was very low in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The tourist flow has been at an all-time high this year. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a record footfall of 1.62 crore tourists since January 2022, the highest in 75 years of Independence," Mehta said.

He added that the Union Territory was going to be the best location to host events during the G20 summit. Mehtra also said the visiting delegates would leave with mesmerising experiences.

Highlighting Union Territory's breathtaking environment and highly-conducive climate to host such events, Mehta said the infrastructure had also been upgraded to a large extent during the past few years and was up to the mark for holding international events.

The chief secretary assured the delegation that the best possible arrangements would be put in place and delegates would find an opportunity to witness the rich cultural diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also highlighted the arrangements such as hotel accommodation, protocol, city sprucing, transport, Internet connectivity, medical facilities, arrangements at airports, training of staff members and other branding strategies in place.

The Group of 20 or G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

India will assume the presidency of the grouping for a year on December 1 and chair over 200 meetings that aim to secure global economic growth and prosperity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir G20 summit
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp