Home Nation

Jharkhand primary teachers hold demonstration, demand for better career

Under the banner of Akhil Jharkhand Prathamik Sikshak Sangh (AJPSS), the agitating teachers gathered at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and attempted to march towards the CM's House.

Published: 19th November 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Protest-Express-Illustrations

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RANCHI: Hundreds of primary teachers in Jharkhand took to the streets here, stressing their four-point charter of demands, including the benefit of the modified assured career progression scheme and the removal of anomaly in entry-level payments.

They also protested against the engagement of educators in non-teaching work and demanded amendments to rules for the inter-district transfer of teachers.

Under the banner of Akhil Jharkhand Prathamik Sikshak Sangh (AJPSS), the agitating teachers gathered at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and attempted to march towards the CM's House.

However, the primary teachers were stopped midway by the administration.

"It was our pre-scheduled programme. But the administration did not allow us to reach the CM's House. Earlier, we were told that we would be permitted to organise the rally up to Raj Bhawan," AJPSS general secretary Ram Murti Thakur said.

AJPSS spokesperson Nasim Ahmed said they started phase-wise agitation in support of their four-point demand on November 4.

"We want the benefit of MACP, like other state government employees. There is also an anomaly in entry-level payment of teachers as they do not get paid as per the provision in the Sixth Pay Commission. We want amendments to rules for the inter-district transfer of teachers and the removal of engagement of teachers for non-teaching works," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand teachers protest career progression
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp