MCD polls: SEC finalises 42 centres for counting of votes on Dec 7

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections will be held on December 7 at 42 centres finalised by the State Election Commission here, according to an official statement.

The identified centres will also be used to impart training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), roles and responsibilities of various electoral functionaries such as sector officers, polling officials etc, it added.

The Commission has already deployed master trainers for this purpose, it added.

Polling for the MCD polls will be held on December 4. The SEC has finalized list of 42 counting centres/strong rooms in consultation with respective district election officers/ returning officers, it said.

According to past practice, these selected counting centres are located in various government educational institutions such as ITIs, and schools etc, it said. The strong rooms shall be used for safe and secure storage of EVMs, it said.

The Commission has laid more stress this time on ensuring the maximum use of postal ballots by service personnel who are deployed on election-related duties.

In this regard, the Commission has appointed a nodal officer to facilitate the processing of postal ballots, it added.

Since a significant fraction of election functionaries consist of police personnel, special care will be taken to ensure that all such personnel who are on election duty are facilitated to enable them to cast their vote with ease and convenience, the statement said.

"Delhi Police after consultation with the Commission has appointed a DCP level officer as nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate the casting of votes through postal ballots," it said.

In its drive to ensure free and fair elections by strictly enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, the commission removed a total number of 1,18,123 posters, banners, hoardings and small boards from all over Delhi on Friday taking the cumulative figure to 9,54,580.

