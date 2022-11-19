Home Nation

MP: Man hires contract killers to murder father for insurance money; four held

The victim's son later confessed that he had taken accidental insurance for his father and had hired the killers.

By PTI

BARWANI: A man allegedly hired contract killers to murder his father to claim his accidental insurance money in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Saturday.

The death came to light when the accused approached Sendhwa police station on November 10 claiming that his 52-year-old father had died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla said.

After examining the accident site, the police concluded that it was a case of murder, he said.

The CCTV footage from the area revealed that the vehicle that hit the victim had been doing rounds of the locality, Sendhwa police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

The victim used to go for a walk every morning.

On November 10, the accused allegedly telephoned the contract killers to tell them that his father had left for his morning walk, he said.

Following the investigation, one of the suspects Karan Shinde was arrested from Pune and during interrogation, he revealed the victim's son had promised to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for the murder, he said.

The victim's son later confessed that he had taken accidental insurance for his father for Rs 10 lakh and had hired the killers, the official said, adding that two more accused involved in the crime were also arrested.

