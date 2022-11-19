Home Nation

MP: Two minor sisters kidnapped, raped in Guna district; two held

Published: 19th November 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUNA: Two minor sisters were allegedly kidnapped and raped in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Saturday.

The police have apprehended two of the accused, one of them a minor, for the crime that took place at a village on the intervening night of November 10 and 11, an official said.

A case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered following submissions of the victims, aged 13 and 17, in the court, superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

One of the accused used to ferry the sisters to school and back.

He conspired with his 16-year-old friend, Dharnavada police station in-charge Gopal Choubey said, adding that efforts are on to arrest two more accused.

As per the complaint, the sisters were kidnapped when they had stepped out to relieve themselves in a deserted place on the intervening night of November 10 and 11, he said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girls and made them inhale a sedative. They took them to a place nearby and raped them, the official said.

The accused also allegedly warned the girls and threatened to kill their family members, he added.

