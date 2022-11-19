Home Nation

Nations that aid terror must pay the price: Modi

According to officials, Pakistan and Afghanistan were not invited. China was invited but no representative from that country turned up.

Published: 19th November 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

PM-modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting that there can be no ‘ifs and buts’ in dealing with terrorism, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Friday tore into countries that are known to support terrorists by offering them political, ideological and financial backing.

In a not-so-hidden reference to Pakistan and China, Modi said the rest of the world must come together to impose cost on countries that help terrorists flourish. Organisations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated, he added. 

“Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy,” Modi said while addressing the No Money for Terror ministerial conference here on Friday. Delegates from 73 countries and representatives of 15 multilateral organisations are attending the two-day conference being held in Delhi on Friday and Saturday. 

According to officials, Pakistan and Afghanistan were not invited. China was invited but no representative from that country turned up.  Dwelling at length on the different shades of terrorism, Modi said: “International organisations must not think the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent.” He added that the world needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror. 

Taking a swipe at China, Modi said some countries make indirect arguments to block action against terrorists, adding that there should be equal outrage and action against all kinds of terror attacks.
Speaking at the conference, Union home minister Amit Shah opined that financing of terror is more dangerous than terrorism itself. He said terrorists seem to be using cryptocurrency and the darknet to raise money and radicalise youth. 

Money trail
Underlining the need to strike at the root of terror funding, Modi said organised crime needs to be crushed because money made in gun-running, drugs and smuggling is pumped into terrorism

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi Terrorism Pakistan China
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp