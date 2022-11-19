Nations that aid terror must pay the price: Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting that there can be no ‘ifs and buts’ in dealing with terrorism, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Friday tore into countries that are known to support terrorists by offering them political, ideological and financial backing.

In a not-so-hidden reference to Pakistan and China, Modi said the rest of the world must come together to impose cost on countries that help terrorists flourish. Organisations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated, he added.

“Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy,” Modi said while addressing the No Money for Terror ministerial conference here on Friday. Delegates from 73 countries and representatives of 15 multilateral organisations are attending the two-day conference being held in Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

According to officials, Pakistan and Afghanistan were not invited. China was invited but no representative from that country turned up. Dwelling at length on the different shades of terrorism, Modi said: “International organisations must not think the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent.” He added that the world needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror.

Taking a swipe at China, Modi said some countries make indirect arguments to block action against terrorists, adding that there should be equal outrage and action against all kinds of terror attacks.

Speaking at the conference, Union home minister Amit Shah opined that financing of terror is more dangerous than terrorism itself. He said terrorists seem to be using cryptocurrency and the darknet to raise money and radicalise youth.

Money trail

Underlining the need to strike at the root of terror funding, Modi said organised crime needs to be crushed because money made in gun-running, drugs and smuggling is pumped into terrorism

NEW DELHI: Asserting that there can be no ‘ifs and buts’ in dealing with terrorism, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Friday tore into countries that are known to support terrorists by offering them political, ideological and financial backing. In a not-so-hidden reference to Pakistan and China, Modi said the rest of the world must come together to impose cost on countries that help terrorists flourish. Organisations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated, he added. “Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy,” Modi said while addressing the No Money for Terror ministerial conference here on Friday. Delegates from 73 countries and representatives of 15 multilateral organisations are attending the two-day conference being held in Delhi on Friday and Saturday. According to officials, Pakistan and Afghanistan were not invited. China was invited but no representative from that country turned up. Dwelling at length on the different shades of terrorism, Modi said: “International organisations must not think the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent.” He added that the world needs to unite against all kinds of overt and covert backing of terror. Taking a swipe at China, Modi said some countries make indirect arguments to block action against terrorists, adding that there should be equal outrage and action against all kinds of terror attacks. Speaking at the conference, Union home minister Amit Shah opined that financing of terror is more dangerous than terrorism itself. He said terrorists seem to be using cryptocurrency and the darknet to raise money and radicalise youth. Money trail Underlining the need to strike at the root of terror funding, Modi said organised crime needs to be crushed because money made in gun-running, drugs and smuggling is pumped into terrorism