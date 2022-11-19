NHRC to recommend criminal proceedings over deaths of persons involved in hazardous cleaning

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India on Friday expressed concern over the deaths of persons involved in hazardous cleaning without protective gear. The Commission asked governments to implement the NHRC Advisory of September 2021, invigorate the local bodies and purchase mechanical cleaning devices like Bandicoots and safety equipment for those involved in such hazardous cleaning in septic tanks.

The Commission said it is high time public functionaries took note of the deaths of persons involved in hazardous cleaning or it will be constrained to recommend criminal proceedings against them.

"The Commission futher said, "the officials cannot absolve themselves of their statutory responsibilities by diverting these to a contractor for cleaning septic tanks and sewage. It also said that government should identify the spots, where there is a danger of poisonous gas and install danger signals."

A specific report has been called from the Government of Uttar Pradesh about the number of hospitals served notice for not complying with the guidelines for disposal of medical waste and the date-wise details of the action taken for revocation of the licenses of those flouting the norms.

In its 3rd hearing of the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the matter of air pollution in Delhi NCR in the light of the reports submitted by them in response to its directions in the last meeting, the Commission sought further reports and fixed the next date of hearing for November 25, 2022.

While noting some of the actions taken by the State governments with regard to controlling air pollution by managing stubble, dust, the hospital in sewage waste, among others, the Commission emphasized that they needed to have a strategic plan in place to plug the gaps between the policies and implementation thereof for providing clean air and atmosphere with better civic amenities ensuring the protection of the right to life and health of the citizens.

The Commission said that, "Government of Punjab will have to have dedicated machines for poor farmers for harvesting and disposal of stubble. The machines should be procured and provided to the poor farmers through the panchayats or cooperatives free of cost for harvesting to bring down the incidents of stubble burning to zero. Some fees may be charged from those who could afford it."

The Commission asked for the specific details of stubble generated; how much was burnt and how much was processed effectively by specifying place-wise incidents. It also asked to find out the alternatives, if crop residue decomposer machines are not effectively working.

It was stated that the States need to purchase mechanized sweeping machines for every city in coordination with the civic bodies and make special provisions in the budget for the same. There should be a road map for providing civic amenities in a phased but time-bound manner.

It emphasized that tree plantation and their survival has to be monitored regularly to ensure green belt cover and clean air. A time frame of March, 2023 may fix to complete the work of unpaved roads and potholes.The Commission asked the Delhi government to fix a timeline to find out and rectify the cause of poor air quality at the hot spots and when these will become normal. The Commission also enquired about the status of alternative landfill sites for garbage disposal and cleaning thereof. In the meanwhile notices are also being issued to the concerned heads of NDMC, Transport Department, Delhi Jail Board, Police Department, Commission for Air Quality, GRAP, Delhi Cantonment Board, CPWD, NBCC, NHAI, DMRC, Central Pollution Control Board, DDA and NCDRC, Delhi Pollution Control Board for submitting their response before November 25 in connection with steps being taken or proposed to be taken to improve air quality in Delhi NCR to ensure safe health and ambient atmosphere for the citizens.

