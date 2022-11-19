Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Published: 19th November 2022 03:42 PM

Modi at Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

It aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including scholars, traders and artisans, from the two ancient seats of learning to share their knowledge, culture and best practices, and learn from each others' experiences.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be put up in Varanasi.

The endeavour is in sync with the National Education Policy's emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge.

IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University are the two implementing agencies for the programme.
Fifa World Cup
