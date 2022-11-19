PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat for two days

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Gujarat starting Saturday, during which he will address rallies in different districts of the state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next month's Assembly elections.

He will arrive in the state on Saturday and address a rally in Valsad district in the evening, party sources said.

This rally will be held at Jujwa village in Valsad around 6.30 pm, they said.

On Sunday, the prime minister will address four rallies in the districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Junagadh, the party sources said.

This is Modi's second visit to his home state after the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule.

During his last visit on November 6, he had addressed a rally at Kaprada in Valsad district and attended a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

