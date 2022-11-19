PM to flag off Kashi-Tamil festival today

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With an aim to rediscover the bonds of knowledge and ancient civilisation links between the north and south regions of the country, a month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam will take off on Saturday (today). The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

While the Union Ministry of Education is the nodal ministry for the event, IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University have been selected as the nodal institutes for the programme. The UP government will be the main coordinator of the gala event during which visitors would get a glimpse of the Dravidian culture, its cuisine and music.

In fact, a special train carrying 205 delegates for the Samagam was flagged off by TN Governor RN Ravi and Union Minister L Murugan from Chennai Egmore Railway Station on Thursday. About 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu have been put up at the Amphitheater Ground of BHU, showcasing exclusive products, handicrafts and handlooms of the state.

