Home Nation

PM to flag off Kashi-Tamil festival today

While Union Ministry of Education is the nodal ministry for the event, IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University have been selected as the nodal institutes for the programme.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

PM-modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi. (Screengrab)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  With an aim to rediscover the bonds of knowledge and ancient civilisation links between the north and south regions of the country, a month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam will take off on Saturday (today). The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

While the Union Ministry of Education is the nodal ministry for the event, IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University have been selected as the nodal institutes for the programme. The UP government will be the main coordinator of the gala event during which visitors would get a glimpse of the Dravidian culture, its cuisine and music.

In fact, a special train carrying 205 delegates for the Samagam was flagged off by TN Governor RN Ravi and Union Minister L Murugan from Chennai Egmore Railway Station on Thursday. About 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu have been put up at the Amphitheater Ground of BHU, showcasing exclusive products, handicrafts and handlooms of the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bonds of knowledge ancient civilisation Varanasi Kashi-Tamil Samagam IIT Chennai Dravidian culture
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp