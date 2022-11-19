Home Nation

Railways begins to withdraw farmer cases

The Ministry of Railway has issued an order to withdraw cases without any delay including those pending for hearing in courts in many states.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer ploughing his land for Kharif season I Express

A farmer ploughing his land for Kharif season. (Photo I Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railway has started withdrawing cases which were lodged during the farmers’ agitation across many states of north India till December 2021. The Union government had passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 amid the massive violent protests in which the Indian Railways was the worst hit.

The Ministry of Railway has issued an order to withdraw cases without any delay including those pending for hearing in courts in many states. According to a source, the general managers and the chiefs of Railway Protection Forces of all zones have been directed to ensure proper and speedy compliance of the ministry’s decision of withdrawing the cases.

The railways had suffered more losses of revenue in fare and property damages, worth `2400 crore, in Punjab, Bihar, UP and Haryana than in other states during the protest against the farm laws.

According to official data, the movements of 18,769 trains were disrupted during 10 months of violent protests against the farm laws in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Railway Frmers Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp