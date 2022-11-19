Railways begins to withdraw farmer cases

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railway has started withdrawing cases which were lodged during the farmers’ agitation across many states of north India till December 2021. The Union government had passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 amid the massive violent protests in which the Indian Railways was the worst hit. The Ministry of Railway has issued an order to withdraw cases without any delay including those pending for hearing in courts in many states. According to a source, the general managers and the chiefs of Railway Protection Forces of all zones have been directed to ensure proper and speedy compliance of the ministry’s decision of withdrawing the cases. The railways had suffered more losses of revenue in fare and property damages, worth `2400 crore, in Punjab, Bihar, UP and Haryana than in other states during the protest against the farm laws. According to official data, the movements of 18,769 trains were disrupted during 10 months of violent protests against the farm laws in the country.