Home Nation

Savarkar row: Uddhav must dump Cong over Rahul's remarks, says Union Minister Danve

"Thackeray and his son Aaditya must announce if they intend to break the alliance with the Congress," Danve told reporters.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray must break his party's alliance with the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter VD Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Maharashtra, on Thursday held a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district, where he claimed Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear, thereby betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

"Thackeray and his son Aaditya must announce if they intend to break the alliance with the Congress. Balasaheb Thackeray spread the message of Swatantryaveer Savarkar across Maharashtra, and now his son and grandson are sitting with a party that insults the freedom fighter," Danve told reporters.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister said, "Such statements have come from a person who has no knowledge of history or its great personalities. The BJP accepts the ideology of Savarkar. He is in our thoughts, our minds, and our conduct. He is ours."

The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party constitute the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which ruled the state till June 29 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Congress VD Savarkar Raosaheb Danve
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp