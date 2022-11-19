Shifting of judge: CJI to meet Gujarat lawyers team

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst news circulating about the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil S. Kariel of Gujarat HC to Patna High Court, CJI DY Chandrachud on Friday agreed to meet the delegation of Gujarat HC Advocate’s Association (GHCAA) on Monday at 1:30 pm in his chamber.

The CJI agreed to meet pursuant to the association seeking time from the judge for putting forth their grievance regarding the proposed transfer of Justice Kariel. Reportedly, General Secretary of Gujarat HC Advocates’ Association, Hardik Brahmbhatt confirmed that a delegation of the GHCAA would be flying to Delhi to meet the CJI on Monday.

However, the decision about the names of the advocates who will be a part of the delegation has not been decided yet. Yesterday, the GHCAA and Telangana HC Bar Association had resolved to abstain from work indefinitely to protest against the proposed transfer. They had also resolved to abstain from work indefinitely to protest proposed transfer.

Consequently, Gujarat HC judges on Friday morning witnessed empty courtrooms with hardly few litigants or parties-in-person present. The resolution had said that Justice Kariel is one of the finest, honest, upright and unbiased judge whose integrity and honesty is being vouched by the entire Bar in one voice. It had added that the proposed transfer was not right and the members of the Bar will protest indefinitely till the issue is resolved by the collegium and the CJI.

‘Monday meeting’

