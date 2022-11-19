Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief

Home Nation

Published: 19th November 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BULDHANA: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said those criticising party leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on VD Savarkar, should first explain why the Hindutva ideologue was getting Rs 60 pension from the British.

Gandhi has kicked up a row with his remarks on Savarkar made earlier this week during the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He has claimed that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to him out of fear.

"Those who criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Savarkar should first reply why the latter was getting a pension of Rs 60 from the British,'' Patole said in response to a query about criticism of Gandhi for his remarks against Savarkar and Shiv Sena's stand that such comments will hamper MVA alliance.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra received an overwhelming response in Maharashtra and the Congress was united and energised.

Patole said his party wants an ideological debate and it wants to unite people. The Congress believed in non-violence, he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of the party's communication and publicity wing, Jairam Ramesh, said the grand old party was celebrating November 19 as 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' as it was on this day last year that the three farm laws were withdrawn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after protests.

''November 19 is a historic day and we are celebrating it as Kisan Vijay diwas.

The only long-term solution for the welfare of farmers is upgrading irrigation facilities in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where farmers are committing suicide,'' he said.

Women elected representatives and members of self-help groups (SHGs) joined the yatra with Rahul Gandhi to mark the birth anniversary of late prime minister Indira Gandhi, he added.

