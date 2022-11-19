Winter session of Parliament to begin on December 7 for 23 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament will start from December 7 and will continue till December 29 this year to deliberate and discuss over various parliamentary issues and the Bills on the floors of Parliament.

Sharing this through his twitter handle, Union Parliamentary minister Pralhad Joshi said that the winter session will have 17 working days sitting spread over 23 days. “Winter session, 2022 of Parliament will commence from December 7 and continue till December 29 having 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days”, Joshi tweeted.

He has further added in the same tweet that the government is hopeful of constructive debates on the floors of Houses. “Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discssuion on Legislative Business and other items during the sessions”, he tweeted.

Sources here said that the first day of upcoming winter session will be adjourned after having condolence over the demises of some sitting members including SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in recent times. But the sessions after the first day are likely to be stormy with Opposition appearing determined for raising various issues against the ruling dispensation and the union government.

The government is learnt to have also prepared itself with a list of bills to introduce and get them during the upcoming winter session while the Opposition is expected to go stormy on various issues and demanding discussion over various issues and the Bills.

Earlier, the monsoon session had started on July 18 and adjourned on August 18 having 16 sitting sessions over a period of 22 days. During the last monsoon session, the government had introduced six bills in the Lok Sabha, but only five bills were passed by both the Houses.

One bill was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha but total bills passed by both Houses were only five. The monsoon session was originally scheduled to have 18 sittings from July 18 to August 12, but was curtailed due to completion of essential government business and demand of members in view of two gazetted and Parliamentary holidays.

Official sources also added that the productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 48% and that of Rajya Sabha was approximately 44% during the last monsoon session.

