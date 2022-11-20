Chhattisgarh: Youth killed girlfriend, kept her body for four days in his medical shop

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In another horrifying incident, an owner of the medical store Ashish Sahu killed his girlfriend Priyanka over some monetary issue and kept the body for four days in his shop while awaiting for the opportune time to dispose of in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

The police arrested the accused when he was taking the body wrapped in a jute cloth and tarpaulin sheet to his home in his car after midnight hours.

According to the police, there were altercations persisting between the duo for quite some time over monetary claims. Priyanka, a resident of Bhilai, was staying in a hostel for her coaching classes at Bilaspur where she was preparing for the state civil services examination.

“Priyanka came in contact with the accused and together they were also engaged in investing money in the stock markets. Owing to reported losses in the share market she was pressuring him to return Rs 11 lakh to her as she had borrowed the money from an open market,” Parul Mathur, Bilaspur senior superintendent of police told TNIE.

The accused will be produced before the court on Monday.

Sahu was the prime suspect after the family of Priyanka lodged a missing person complaint at Kotwali police station in Bilaspur.

“The family members revealed regarding both were known to each other and involved in the investment business in the stock market. So, the accused remained our prime suspect and we closely monitored his movement besides the footage of CCTV in and around his shop and residence. He broke down during strict interrogation and confessed his crime,” said the SSP.

"After killing her, Sahu kept his medical shop closed since 15th November. The CCTV clipping also showed that a girl entered the medical shop but didn’t leave. And Before Sahu could dispose of the body, the police took him into custody," said the Kotwali police station in-charge Pradeep Arya.

“The body is in a decomposed stage and prima facie it appears it was a homicidal death caused by strangulation. The exact cause of death though will be known only after the post-mortem report,” said Pravin Soni, the forensic scientist officer after examining the body.

Further investigation is underway.

RAIPUR: In another horrifying incident, an owner of the medical store Ashish Sahu killed his girlfriend Priyanka over some monetary issue and kept the body for four days in his shop while awaiting for the opportune time to dispose of in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. The police arrested the accused when he was taking the body wrapped in a jute cloth and tarpaulin sheet to his home in his car after midnight hours. According to the police, there were altercations persisting between the duo for quite some time over monetary claims. Priyanka, a resident of Bhilai, was staying in a hostel for her coaching classes at Bilaspur where she was preparing for the state civil services examination. “Priyanka came in contact with the accused and together they were also engaged in investing money in the stock markets. Owing to reported losses in the share market she was pressuring him to return Rs 11 lakh to her as she had borrowed the money from an open market,” Parul Mathur, Bilaspur senior superintendent of police told TNIE. The accused will be produced before the court on Monday. Sahu was the prime suspect after the family of Priyanka lodged a missing person complaint at Kotwali police station in Bilaspur. “The family members revealed regarding both were known to each other and involved in the investment business in the stock market. So, the accused remained our prime suspect and we closely monitored his movement besides the footage of CCTV in and around his shop and residence. He broke down during strict interrogation and confessed his crime,” said the SSP. "After killing her, Sahu kept his medical shop closed since 15th November. The CCTV clipping also showed that a girl entered the medical shop but didn’t leave. And Before Sahu could dispose of the body, the police took him into custody," said the Kotwali police station in-charge Pradeep Arya. “The body is in a decomposed stage and prima facie it appears it was a homicidal death caused by strangulation. The exact cause of death though will be known only after the post-mortem report,” said Pravin Soni, the forensic scientist officer after examining the body. Further investigation is underway.