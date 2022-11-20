Modi a swayamsevak, but works independently: RSS

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a Sangh swayamsewak and pracharak (volunteer), the RSS does not directly or remotely control outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which though are run by swayamsevaks.

“Whenever the name of Sangh comes in, you take Modiji’s name. Yes Modiji was a Sangh swayamsevak and also a pracharak. The VHP, too, is run by our Swayamsevaks. But they work independently. We can only offer consultations and advice, but can never control them,” said the RSS chief. He was addressing an event in MP’s Jabalpur on Saturday.

“Hindutva means the philosophy of embracing all -- the Preamble of the Constitution is the prime spirit of Hindutva,” he said.Addressing a gathering of intellectuals and prominent people in Jabalpur, Bhagwat said: “India didn’t become one nation on the basis of language, trading interests, political power and thought. It has become one nation on the basis of unity in diversity and Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (world is one family).”

He said that it’s not the language or the worship system that forms a society. People with a common objective build a society. “Diversities are welcome and acceptable, but diversities should in no manner become the basis of any discrimination.”

BHOPAL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a Sangh swayamsewak and pracharak (volunteer), the RSS does not directly or remotely control outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which though are run by swayamsevaks. “Whenever the name of Sangh comes in, you take Modiji’s name. Yes Modiji was a Sangh swayamsevak and also a pracharak. The VHP, too, is run by our Swayamsevaks. But they work independently. We can only offer consultations and advice, but can never control them,” said the RSS chief. He was addressing an event in MP’s Jabalpur on Saturday. “Hindutva means the philosophy of embracing all -- the Preamble of the Constitution is the prime spirit of Hindutva,” he said.Addressing a gathering of intellectuals and prominent people in Jabalpur, Bhagwat said: “India didn’t become one nation on the basis of language, trading interests, political power and thought. It has become one nation on the basis of unity in diversity and Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (world is one family).” He said that it’s not the language or the worship system that forms a society. People with a common objective build a society. “Diversities are welcome and acceptable, but diversities should in no manner become the basis of any discrimination.”