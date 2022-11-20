Home Nation

PM Modi slams Congress over Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

Published: 20th November 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Dhoraji in Rajkot district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHORAJI (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked on what moral ground is the Congress seeking votes in Gujarat when its leader was joined in his Bharat Jodo Yatra by a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades.

Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Addressing a poll rally in Dhoraji town of Gujarat's Rajkot district, Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

"The Narmada project was the only solution to quench the thirst of the arid region of Kutch and Kathiyawad (Saurashtra region). You must have seen yesterday how a Congress leader was doing padyatra with a woman, who was an anti-Narmada activist. She and others had stalled the project for three decades by creating legal hurdles" he said.

"These activists held protests just to make sure that water does not reach here," Modi said, and accused the activists of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that even the World Bank stopped funds for the project.

Rahul Gandhi with Medha Patkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo | INC Twitter)

"When Congress leaders approach you to seek votes, I want you to ask them to explain on what moral ground the opposition party is seeking votes when their leader was doing padyatra with a woman who was against the Narmada project. I urge you to ask this question to Congress," he said.

The BJP government in Gujarat had worked hard for 20 years to resolve the water shortage issue through various schemes, such as building check dams, digging new wells and lakes and providing water through pipelines, Modi said.

"Today, the entire Kutch-Kathiyawad region is receiving water through this pipeline network. We believe in bringing permanent solutions to problems. We understand that water and electricity are crucial for development. Congress governments were only interested in installing hand pumps," he said.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.

Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

Polling in Dhoraji area, held by Congress, will take place on December 1.

