Rajasthan: Two of five held for raping teenage girl arrested

During counselling by CWC members, the survivor narrated her ordeal of sexual exploitation and alleged that five persons in her neighbourhood had been raping her for a year.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Two of the five men booked for allegedly raping a minor, repeatedly, for more than a year, were arrested in Bundi district, police said on Sunday.

The teenage girl has been sent to a shelter home, they said.

According to police, the 13-year-old lived with her mother, who worked as a domestic help, and four brothers.

Her father had died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter came to light after one of the girl's relatives called a child helpline, explaining her family condition and expressing concern for her future.

The volunteers rescued the minor and produced her before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on November 10.

During counselling by CWC members, the survivor narrated her ordeal of sexual exploitation and alleged that five persons in her neighbourhood had been physically exploiting and raping her for the last one year, SHO at Lakheri police station, Mahesh Kumar told.

On the report by CWC, the police lodged a case of rape against five persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act on Thursday and conducted a medical examination on the same day, he said.

The survivor's statements were also recorded before a magistrate under section 164 on Saturday, following which the police arrested two of the five accused, identified as Raghu Pandit (46) and Hemraj Soni (46) while the investigation against three other accused in the matter is underway, the SHO said.

