Home Nation

Two drones spotted close to IB in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said. A search operation is underway, they added.

Published: 20th November 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it Saturday night, they said.

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said. A search operation is underway, they added.

Another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said the officials.

The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added. They said a search operation was going on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drone Pakistan India Border Security Force
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp