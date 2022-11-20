Why waste votes on Congress which doesn't have development roadmap? PM Modi at Guj poll rally

Home Nation

The prime minister said the people of Amreli had elected Congress candidates in the previous elections with very high hopes from that party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Dhoraji in Rajkot district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMRELI (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of Amreli district to not waste their votes on Congress as it doesn't have the roadmap for development and instead choose BJP in the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Amreli town in Saurashtra region on the second day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister said the Opposition party can never do anything good for the region.

Notably, Congress had won all five Assembly segments in Amreli district - Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla and Rajula - in the 2017 elections whereas the BJP drew a blank.

"The BJP government did several works to strengthen Gujarat. Now, it is time to take a giant leap. And, Congress does not have the capacity to do that. The Opposition party can never do anything good for you," the prime minister said.

"You cannot expect a Congress leader to take you on the path of development, ask any Congress leader what is the roadmap for development and they do not have any plan," he said.

The prime minister said the people of Amreli had elected Congress candidates in the previous elections with very high hopes from that party.

"Now tell me what did they do for you (during these five years)? Do you remember at least one work done by them? Then why are you wasting your votes on them? To strengthen Amreli, I urge you to choose lotus (BJP) this time," said the PM.

He listed several government schemes which he said benefited all sections of society including farmers.

"Under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, Gujarat's 60 lakh farmers have received Rs 12,000 crore. You can't expect such things from Congress. Just ask any Congress leader what is the roadmap for development and they will be clueless," said Modi.

