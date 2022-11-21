Home Nation

Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner

He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel.

Published: 21st November 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge of his new responsibility as an Election Commissioner. (Photo | Twitter, @ECISVEEP)

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge of his new responsibility as an Election Commissioner. (Photo | Twitter, @ECISVEEP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge of his new responsibility as an Election Commissioner.

The poll panel said Goel assumed charge this morning. A 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Goel took voluntary retirement on November 18.

He was on Saturday appointed as an Election Commissioner. He was to retire on December 31, 2022 after completing 60 years of age.

He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel.

There was a vacancy in the EC following the retirement of Sushil Chandra as CEC in May this year.

Goel was, till recently, the heavy industries secretary. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry. His appointment comes days before Gujarat goes to two-phase polls on December one and five.

The poll panel will have its full strength when it decides the election schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka in the coming months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Goel Election Commissioner
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp