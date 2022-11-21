Bhopal Diary: Cow found eating medical waste in ICU

Anuraag Singh By

Cow found eating medical waste in ICU

Alarming state of public health infrastructure in the state has been exposed once again, this time by a cow wandering and eating medical waste in the ICU ward of a district hospital in Rajgarh. The matter came to light after a video of a cow strolling in the ICU surfaced on Saturday. Taking action, the on-duty private security guard was sacked and a show-cause notice issued to the concerned security agency and the three night staff of the hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the same hospital was in the news, after a video of water leakage from the roof of another newly built ICU had gone viral.

‘Vibhishan’ haunts Scindia, loyalists

Demon king Ravan’s brother Vibhishan (who helped Lord Ram defeat Ravan) continues to haunt Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists over their key role in bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020. It started when present CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Scindia as ‘Vibhishan’ at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal. 31 months later, BJP National General Secretary In-charge P Murlidhar Rao used the same term to address two Scindia loyalists Mahendra Sisodiya and Pradumn Singh Tomar at party program in Guna district recently.

Univ astir over V-C’s appointment

Appointment of Prof PK Mishra (father-in-law of state BJP President VD Sharma) as the new V-C of Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur, has sparked a political controversy. The Leader of Opposition, Dr Govind Singh, while accusing the BJP government of ‘nepotism’, has said that he’ll write to PM Narendra Modi in the matter and also move the Madhya Pradesh High Court. State Congress’s media wing head KK Mishra questioned BJP whether PK Mishra’s appointment was due to his core competence, RSS links or just being a state BJP chief’s father-in-law.

