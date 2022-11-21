Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: Cow found eating medical waste in ICU

Alarming state of public health infrastructure in the state has been exposed once again, this time by a cow wandering and eating medical waste in the ICU ward of a district hospital in Rajgarh.

Published: 21st November 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

biomedical waste

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Cow found eating medical waste in ICU
Alarming state of public health infrastructure in the state has been exposed once again, this time by a cow wandering and eating medical waste in the ICU ward of a district hospital in Rajgarh. The matter came to light after a video of a cow strolling in the ICU surfaced on Saturday. Taking action, the on-duty private security guard was sacked and a show-cause notice issued to the concerned security agency and the three night staff of the hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the same hospital was in the news, after a video of water leakage from the roof of another newly built ICU had gone viral.

‘Vibhishan’ haunts Scindia, loyalists
Demon king Ravan’s brother Vibhishan (who helped Lord Ram defeat Ravan) continues to haunt Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists over their key role in bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020. It started when present CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Scindia as ‘Vibhishan’ at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal. 31 months later, BJP National General Secretary In-charge P Murlidhar Rao used the same term to address two Scindia loyalists Mahendra Sisodiya and Pradumn Singh Tomar at party program in Guna district recently. 

Univ astir over V-C’s appointment
Appointment of Prof PK Mishra (father-in-law of state BJP President VD Sharma) as the new V-C of Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur, has sparked a political controversy. The Leader of Opposition, Dr Govind Singh, while accusing the BJP government of ‘nepotism’, has said that he’ll write to PM Narendra Modi in the matter and also move the Madhya Pradesh High Court. State Congress’s media wing head KK Mishra questioned BJP whether PK Mishra’s appointment was due to his core competence, RSS links or just being a state BJP chief’s father-in-law. 

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical waste Rajgarh Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp